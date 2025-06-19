Juventus have commenced their participation in the Club World Cup with a convincing 5-0 win over Al Ain. The Bianconeri are approaching the tournament with serious intent, both to compete for silverware and to assess the current composition of their team.

The club boasts a number of talented individuals, and under the leadership of Igor Tudor, who was instrumental in closing out the previous campaign on a positive note, Juventus are focused on achieving success. Tudor has now been entrusted with managing the team for the upcoming season, and he will be using this tournament as an opportunity to evaluate the players at his disposal.

An Opportunity for Evaluation and Redemption

Several members of the squad underperformed during the last term, and while not all of them have been moved on, some have been retained and given a chance to redeem themselves. This competition provides an ideal platform for those individuals to demonstrate their commitment and value to the team. For Tudor, it serves as a real-time testing ground to identify who should remain part of his plans moving forward.

In addition to the existing squad members, Juventus have brought in Randal Kolo Muani and Francisco Conceição on short-term deals specifically for this competition. Both players will be eager to impress and make meaningful contributions. However, the stakes are equally high for those already on longer-term contracts. Every appearance and performance in this tournament carries weight, not just in terms of immediate results, but also in shaping the club’s strategy for the next campaign.

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Building Towards the 2025–2026 Season

The Club World Cup is more than a stand-alone event for Juventus. It is being treated as an extension of their pre-season preparations for the 2025–2026 campaign. Tudor is closely monitoring the levels of effort, cohesion and discipline within the squad, all of which will influence his decisions on who to retain.

This focused approach is likely to foster greater collective commitment. It will also give the club the clarity needed to determine which areas require reinforcements once the tournament concludes. Juventus are not only playing for a trophy but also laying the foundations for a stronger, more unified team for the future.