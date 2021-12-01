“The coach used the right words” Chiellini credits Allegri as Juventus returns to winning ways

Giorgio Chiellini has credited Max Allegri for inspiring Juventus to victory against Salernitana last night.

The Bianconeri needed a win after succumbing to defeats in matches against Chelsea and Atalanta before yesterday’s fixture.

Allegri has come under pressure in recent weeks as his return to the club begins to look like a mistake.

His team has struggled against the clubs in the bottom half of the league table and the game against Salernitana was always going to be tough.

However, they managed to eventually secure a 2-0 win and Chiellini says the manager inspired them with his words.

“It was a good performance, but the coach used the right words yesterday and today to let us realise what we need to do,” Chiellini told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia.

“We need a sense of responsibility, don’t do anything extraordinary, just do it with the right mentality. We played with the right respect and humility, which we couldn’t avoid in our current position, and we prepare for the next match.

“We played it clean today, it doesn’t always work, but we managed it this evening. We knew it would be difficult once Salernitana were playing under their Curva with the fans so passionate, but we held out.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri has been one of the most successful Italian managers in the last decade and he knows how to inspire his players to give a solid performance.

It isn’t surprising that he can get the current Juve players to perform as good as they did last night.

However, some of us expected them to have won that game by a bigger margin and he should know his team needs to perform better than they did in that fixture.

Juve faces Genoa next, it is another must-win game for them and it would be interesting to see if they can achieve that.