“The cold shoulder isn’t really in our DNA” is Vlahovic prepared to face Fiorentina?

Dusan Vlahovic will face a hostile reception when he returns to Fiorentina as a Juventus player today.

The striker left La Viola in the last transfer window after coming through the ranks at their academy.

He was the club’s main man, but he refused to sign a new deal and moved to Juve instead.

La Viola dislikes selling their players to the Bianconeri, yet they have lost Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi to them in recent seasons.

When these players return to Florence, they never get a good reception from the home fans.

Vlahovic has now been warned that the fans will not be quiet as if they didn’t feel betrayed by the 22-year-old.

Fiorentina fan club co-ordinator Federico De Sinopoli told Radio Punto Nuovo via Football Italia:

“Silence isn’t really an option.

“Florence is a very chatty city, so the cold shoulder isn’t really in our DNA. There will be a reaction, whether it’s a jeer or a chant or a whistle, but it will be there.

“Fiorentina fans know their team will be made stronger if they are able to psychologically knock down Juventus. That’s part of football.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been one of our best signings recently and the Serbian has a strong mindset.

He would know the type of reception to expect from the fans of his former club and should prepare his mind to still perform.

His Juve teammates will also help him on the pitch to concentrate on the game.