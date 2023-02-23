The competition for Juventus right back target is hotting up

Clubs are starting to line up for the signature of Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda including Juventus, Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Newcastle United as reported by The Standard.

Because of the intense interest, it is almost certain that the 18-year-old will depart his club in the summer, it is really just a question of where he will end up.

There was a chance that Fresneda would depart Valladolid in the January transfer window but that never came about and a summer auction is set to take place for the teenager’s services.

The same report states that there is a release clause in the region of £26 million which is a figure that all interested parties, including Juve, can afford so it will all come down to playing time and personal terms, giving Juve a chance.

Juve FC Says

Fresenda is one of those players that we hear a lot about, he is supposedly an exceptional talent and one for the future and that is why so many clubs are keen on him.

Juventus must stand a chance despite the rich clubs they are going up against because this time it is not really about money because of his lowish release clause.

What may swing it is which club offers him the best development opportunities and Juve can be just as attractive a proposition as any of the other suitors in that regard.

This is one transfer that could happen for us.