“The concept proposed by 12 European clubs destroys that dream” La Liga delivers statement on Super League

La Liga has condemned the efforts of Juventus and 11 other top European teams to form a new European competition, the European Super League.

This new competition is to rival the Champions League and has the biggest teams in world football signed on to it.

Six teams in England and three each from Spain and Italy have agreed to join the new money-spinning competition.

Their early membership guarantees them participation every year and they also get to contribute to decision making.

But the football associations of England, FIFA, and UEFA have all condemned the efforts and say the participating teams will be punished.

La Liga has now released a statement also condemning them and saying they want to kill the dreams of the fans of smaller teams who hope their team would play in the Champions League in the future.

“LaLiga strongly condemns the recently published proposal for a breakaway, elitist European competition that attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart of the domestic and European football pyramid,” the statement reads via Football Italia.

“Today football fans across Europe can dream that their club, no matter the size, may excel, climb to the top and compete at the pinnacle of European football. LaLiga defends this European tradition of football for all. The concept proposed by 12 European clubs destroys that dream, shutting the door to the top of European football, allowing in just an elite few.”