The condition that would see Juventus return for striker has been revealed

Edin Dzeko looks set to leave AS Roma since his relationship with Paulo Fonseca broke down.

The Bosnian is one of the most experienced strikers in the Italian top flight.

He was linked with a move to Juve in the summer, but the transfer collapsed and he had to remain in Rome.

He has maintained his level of performance for Roma despite his age (35), and now that he is in trouble at the club, he won’t struggle to get a new team.

It has been in the news for much of this month that Juventus wants a new striker to back up Alvaro Morata’s efforts, Dzeko has returned to their radar.

Calciomercato says that the Bosnian is one player that Juve has looked at and they might return for him, but there is a condition.

It says that the Bianconeri will not be pursuing a permanent transfer, rather, they will look to take him on loan for the rest of the season.

The report adds that contact between Juventus and his agent had been established at the start of this season, and they can just kick things off from there.

But the Giallorossi and the player will have to agree to Juve’s proposal before the transfer can happen.