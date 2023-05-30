The Court of Appeal explains how Juve’s 10-point deduction was calculated

While Juventus are currently attending a trial concerning the Salary Maneuver case, the Federal Court of Appeal has revealed the reasons behind the 10-point deduction in the Capital Gains trial.

At the end of a gruesome back-and-forth legal battle, the Bianconeri were slapped with a penalty that was just enough to rule them out of the race for a Champions League spot next season.

In the initial re-trial which ensued in January, the Old Lady received a 15-point deduction, but following a review from the Olympic Committee, the Court of Appeal reduced the penalty to 10 points.

As explained by ilBianconero, the 10 points were calculated based on the liability of the four main club officials who indulged in the alleged maneuvers.

Former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is the poster boy of the whole Capital Gains trial. He received a 30-month suspension and his actions cost the club four points.

For his part, former club president Andrea Agnelli was slapped with a 24-month ban and his liability was worth a three-point deduction.

Former CEO Maurizio Arrivabene received a 24-month ban as well, costing the club another two points, while Federico Cherubini was handed a 16-month ban and his liability was worth a single point.

On the other hand, former vice-president Pavel Nedved was acquitted along with six other members of the old board. So it appears that these acquittals helped the club in reducing the penalty from 15 to 10 points.