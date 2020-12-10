The date for Napoli’s 3-0 defeat to Juventus appeal revealed

Napoli isn’t giving up in their bid to get the 3-0 automatic loss to Juventus overturned and a date has been set for their third appeal.

The Naples side failed to show up for their league game against Juventus earlier in the season and it resulted in the Bianconeri being awarded a 3-0 win automatically.

Napoli has also been docked a point as punishment for not fulfilling the fixture.

But they argue that they had been advised by their local authority not to travel for the game after suffering covid-19 cases among their players.

They have appealed to the Lega Serie A and the FIGC already, both of whom found them guilty of not doing their best to fulfil the October 4 fixture in Turin.

They were said to have ignored the protocols agreed by Serie A teams at the start of the season, but they are refusing to accept that verdict.

They have now filed another appeal at CONI.

Ansa via Football Italia says that the new date for their appeal to be heard has been fixed for the 22 of December and they will hope to win this particular one.

The report adds that Napoli wants their deducted point restored and for the game against Juventus to be rescheduled.