The rescheduled date for the reexamination of Paul Pogba’s samples following the failed drug test has been delayed. Initially, the midfielder was informed that the counter-analysis would occur on September 20th, but this date has now been pushed back.

Pogba remains optimistic that the second analysis will confirm his innocence regarding any banned substances, although he finds himself in a position of extended anticipation. According to a report on Calciomercato, the new scheduled date for the counter-analysis will be October 5th. This adjustment in timing is due to the unavailability of the expert chosen by Pogba for the initial date.

Juve FC Says

That Pogba failed a drug test is a big blow to us as a club and to him as an individual, which means the midfielder will now miss several games for us.

The club has worked hard to have him in the squad and has trusted him more than enough to hand him another season.

He will now pay us for this with a ban and deny us his service until we can sign a replacement.

It hurts to be in this position and the club must act swiftly in ensuring it cuts off from him if he is banned because we need to move on from such a troubled player.