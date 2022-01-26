The date for Vlahovic’s Juventus debut has already been set

Sport Mediaset via Tuttojuve says Juventus expects to get Dusan Vlahovic’s medicals sorted by Saturday and he would make his debut for the club in their next match on February 6th.

The Serbian is on the verge of moving to the Allianz Stadium after refusing to sign a new contract with Fiorentina.

He had other suitors, most notably Arsenal, but he always wanted the Bianconeri to be his next club.

We expect Juve and Fiorentina to find an agreement for his transfer this week.

The report says if they can sort that out and his medical goes to plan at the weekend, he would have trained with the group for one week before their next game against Verona.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has been the standout striker in Serie A this season and his arrival will boost our chances of making the top four.

The former Partizan youngster scores all types of goals and playing for a Juve side that has more quality players could see him do even better in Serie A and European competitions.

It is an exciting time to be a Juve fan, hopefully, he would not take too long to adapt to our style of play when he eventually joins Max Allegri’s group.