The date is set for Juventus and Serie A to return to action

The new Serie A season will kick off on August 22, with the fixtures yet to be announced, but Juventus will be keen to get off to a better start than the current term.

The Old Lady came into the 2020-21 campaign without a proper pre-season, and with a new manager trying to not only install his philosophies onto his team, but with the need to learn how to get the best out of his new players.

This summer will be different however. Players will be better rested, with the season ending on time this time around, and the European Championships will end six weeks before the new term comes around.

Sunday July 11 is scheduled in for the final of Euro 2020 (in 2021), which some of players will hopefully be competing in, and you would expect there to be a full pre-season for the manager (whether Pirlo is given the chance to continue in his role or not) to work with his players and get them in perfect condition ahead of the new campaign.

TuttoSport also added that the winter break would be between December 23 and January 6.

Does Pirlo at least deserve the chance to start the new season assuming we do wrap up our place in the Champions League?

Patrick