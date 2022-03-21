‘The decision has been made’ – Juve director confirms Dybala reports

Maurizio Arrivabene has confirmed that Juventus will not be offering Paulo Dybala improved terms, confirming earlier reports that the Argentine was now looking to make contact with other clubs.

The Old Lady have spoken to Dybala on a number of occasions this term, and were believed to have had a verbal agreement in place late in 2021, but the club are then accused of moving the goalposts.

Despite sitting down at least twice since to try and seal an agreement, that has seemingly fallen apart now, with reports that our forward will now be seeking out a new club to join in the coming summer on a free transfer, with words from Juve’s director confirming just those reports.

Juventus director Arrivabene confirms: “We won’t extend Paulo Dybala’s contract. We’re not gonna do any other proposal – the decision has been made”. 🇦🇷 #Dybala Dybala’s agent will now open talk with other clubs. He’s free to join any club as his contract runs out in June. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

I can’t figure out if I’m more angry or sad reading that Dybala will no longer be at our club beyond the summer, whilst knowing that my beloved club is willing to let this happen so easily. If a verbal agreement was made in October, then the club should be willing to meet at those terms.

He will be a massive loss as we look to return to the top of the table, and his situation could easily affect our league form as we flirt with the idea of challenging for the scudetto. I cannot understand the thinking of those in charge here at all, and sincerely hope that there is a big change of heart on both sides of negotiations.

Patrick