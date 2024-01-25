Juventus have landed just outside of the Top 10 in the Deloitte Football Money League, falling in 11th place.

The source revealed the Top 20 clubs in the world in terms of revenues generated in the 2022/23 season via its official website.

For the first time since the 2017/18 campaign, Real Madrid seized the top spot with revenues exceeding 831 million euros.

Treble winners Man City weren’t too far behind, taking the runner-up spot with almost 826M. Paris Saint Germain completed the podium with 802 million.

Premier League clubs dominate the rest to the Top 10, with Manchester United (5th), Liverpool (7th), Tottenham (8th), Chelsea (9th) and Arsenal (1oth) all joining Barcelona (4th) and Bayern Munich (6th).

Falling just outside of the Top is Juventus (11th) with total revenues of 432.4 million euros.

The Bianconeri lead the Serie A charts ahead of Milan (13th), Inter (14th) and Napoli (18th).

However, these figures were registered during the 2022/23 campaign when the Bianconeri had in fact participated in the Champions League, even though their campaign ended prematurely.

On the other hand, Juventus are currently out of all European competitions, so we can expect their revenues to plummet along with their place on the list next year.

Max Allegri’s men finished third in the Serie A table last season, but a 10-point deduction pushed them down to 7th place, while a one-year ban from UEFA denied them entry to the Conference League.