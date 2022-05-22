The details of Juventus contract offer to Di Maria revealed

Juventus is keen to add Angel di Maria to their squad in the summer after he became a free agent following the end of his deal at PSG.

The Argentinian has been one of the finest attackers in Europe over the past few seasons and Juve believes he can still perform for them.

In seven years at PSG, he had around 200 goals and assists to his name for them and won multiple domestic trophies.

Juve wants to win titles again in the next campaign after finishing this season without one.

Di Maria has played for Real Madrid and Manchester United as well and Juve is prepared to make him one of their top earners.

Fichajes.net claims they have offered him a one-year contract worth 7m euros plus bonuses.

Juve FC Says

Di Maria is one of the highest-paid players in European football, and his performances show he deserves that much money, even if it would be a short-term contract.

The former Benfica man will probably offer us enough value to forget that we have just lost Paulo Dybala.

He has other offers on the table, and we can only hope he doesn’t receive a better one from another suitor before the transfer window closes.