The details of the agreement between Juventus and Suarez revealed

The Luis Suarez transfer saga from last summer continues to haunt Juventus.

Although the former Barcelona striker ended up joining Atletico Madrid paving the way for Alvaro Morata’s return to Turin, details regarding the Uruguayan’s failed move to the Bianconeri and the infamous Italian language test that accompanied it are still emerging, as La Gazzetta Dello Sport reveals some exclusive information from the investigations which followed it.

According to the pink newspaper via ilBiancoNero, Juve had reached an agreement with Suarez prior to the language test, and il Pistolero was supposed to sign a two-year contract worthy of 7.5 million euros per season, reaching 10 millions thanks to bonuses, with the Old Lady retaining a withdrawal clause after the first season.

It is well known that the Bianconeri were hoping that Suarez would gain an Italian passport which would have allowed him to complete his transfer to Turin, because the old lady could no longer sign another Non-EU player during the last summer’s transfer market.

Therefore, in order to gain the citizenship, an Italian test had been organized for the former Liverpool man in the foreigners university in Perugia, and even though the procedures have been long abandoned and the transfer has fallen flat, the prosecutor’s office is still investigating whether Juventus played a certain part in facilitating the exam to help their former transfer target in passing it.

Sporting director Fabio Paratici has been one the names dragged into the investigation, but the former Sampdoria director denied any wrongdoing in the entire Suarez affair.