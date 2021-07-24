The difficulties Juventus must work on complete Robin Gosens signing

Atalanta full-back Robin Gosens remains on our wishlist this summer, but Juventus have work to do before they can complete such a signing.

The German international has been one of the best performers of his club side in recent seasons, and his work certainly hasn’t gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs having been linked with his signature.

If not for our own finance issues at present, we would likely already be moving forwards with striking such a deal to bring Gosens to the Allianz Stadium, but unfortunately we aren’t currently in a spot to complete a straight-cash deal like the Nerazzurri are claimed to be keen on.

With Atalanta are claimed to be in want of 30-40 Million Euros, according to TuttoJuve, we appear to be some way away from making this deal a reality, but the report does state an interest from our rivals in Frabotta, who could well bolster our side of the deal, or possibly reduce our liabilities as part of a potential swap.

A deal to sign Locatelli is claimed to be the priority, but with the club working hard to keep the immediate impact on our finances at a minimum as we look to build a strong squad on a limited budget, and with our good working relationships with both Atalanta and Sassuolo in recent years, we could well be able to agree positive terms for all those concerned.

Would the additions of Gosens and Locatelli be a huge boost to our current starting line-up?

Patrick