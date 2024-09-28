Juve earned a 3-0 win against Genoa this evening as they returned to winning ways in Serie A.

It was a slow start to the game, with nothing impressive in attack during the opening 20 minutes.

Juve fans might have been bored watching their team in that initial stage in an empty stadium, but Dusan Vlahovic later came close to scoring from a free kick, injecting some life into the game.

However, little happened before the half-time break, and Juve seemed set for another dull draw in Serie A.

Thiago Motta knew his team couldn’t afford another stalemate, and his players responded almost immediately after the break.

Vlahovic converted a superb penalty to open the scoring for the Old Lady, which brought them to life. The Serbian soon added a second, thanks to a stunning pass from Teun Koopmeiners.

Juve now controlled the game and could have scored a third if the bar hadn’t denied Koopmeiners.

Vlahovic also missed a chance to complete his hat trick, but Juve remained dominant, and it was clear Genoa had no answers for the Old Lady today.

Just after Mattia Perin made a great save to preserve Juve’s clean sheet, Francisco Conceicao sealed the win with Juve’s third goal.

This was a performance to be proud of, and their fans will be delighted.