“The easiest opponent” – Former Inter president takes dig at Juventus

At this point, the rivalry between Juventus and Inter is well-illustrated.

These two clubs have been rivals apparently since the dawn of Italian football. Whether it’s on the pitch, on the transfer market or even in court rooms, the controversy just never ends.

The two Italian giants are the last Serie A representatives in the Champions League following the elimination of Milan and Atalanta.

Although the Bianconeri are seeded while the Nerazurri aren’t, the rules of the competition prevent two clubs from the same country from being pitted against one another prior to the Quarter Finals.

However, former Inter president Massimo Moratti decided to crack a joke at the expense of the Old Lady, claiming that Max Allegri’s would have been Inter’s most favorable draw.

“It is a pity that the draw does not foresee the possibility of meeting Juventus, perhaps it would have been the easiest opponent,” said the former Inter owner according to la Gazzetta dello Sport.

“It’s difficult to identify a more affordable opponent, perhaps I could say Ajax or Lille.”

Now surely the Beneamata are the reigning Italian champions and could be the favorite to defend the crown, but Moratti should be reminded that even at their low points, Juventus can still cause all type of trouble for Inter.

Take last season as an example. For all their misery, the Bianconeri still earned three vital points at the expense of Inter in round 37.

And while some would say that the Nerazzurri were already crowned by that point, the Old Lady still got the better of its rival in the Semi Finals of the Coppa Italia.

So perhaps Moratti should be a little bit more careful with his wishes.