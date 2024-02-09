Federico Chiesa’s tenure at Juventus appears to be drawing to a close, spurred by the emergence of Kenan Yildiz as a viable option for the Bianconeri.

Upon his arrival at Juventus, Chiesa quickly asserted himself as a pivotal figure, showcasing consistent top-level performances for the club. However, his recent stint has been marred by recurrent injuries, which have hindered his availability and impact on the pitch.

Initially slated to feature prominently alongside Dusan Vlahovic in Juventus’ 3-5-2 formation for the current campaign, Chiesa’s persistent absences compelled the club to adapt to his prolonged absence from the squad.

In his stead, Kenan Yildiz has risen through the ranks of the academy and forged a promising partnership with Vlahovic on the field, demonstrating a burgeoning potential to fill the void left by Chiesa’s absence.

While Chiesa remains under contract with Juventus until 2025, the emergence of Yildiz has prompted a shift in the club’s stance, signalling a departure from their previous commitment to retaining Chiesa at all costs.

Reports from Tuttomercatoweb indicate that Juventus is now open to entertaining offers for Chiesa’s services in the upcoming summer transfer window, suggesting a willingness to part ways with the talented winger.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa’s injuries mean we cannot trust the Azzurri star, and we have to move on and focus on players who are available to play.