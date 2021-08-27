The end is near as Ronaldo says goodbye to his Juve teammates

It now looks almost certain that Ronaldo will be leaving Juventus, most likely this weekend if the latest reports are true.

It seems that the 26-year-old has left training, probably for the last time and expects to sign for Man City, according to Fabrizio Romano who has just put out this tweet.

Cristiano Ronaldo has left Juventus training center after 40 minutes to say goodbye to his teammates. He only wants to leave the club in the next hours. 🇵🇹🚫 #Ronaldo NO training today. Ronaldo is waiting for Mendes to bring the official bid as it’s still verbal with Man City. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2021

Ronaldo has had a mixed time with Juve, he has continued to knock in goals and claim silverware but the one competition that he was signed on to help the club win, the Champions League, has eluded the Portuguese and Juve.

In his time at Juventus Ronaldo has the following record.

Goals in Serie A: 81

2+ goals Serie A matches: 19

100+ goals with Juventus in first 3 seasons

Milestone 50 goals with the fewest Serie A apps (61) since 94/95

50+ goals in Serie A, LaLiga and Premier League.

So, on a personal level, Ronaldo still has golden feet in front of the goal but his overall team involvement has been questioned in some quarters.

Man City need a new striker since Sergio Aguero left for Barcelona and they had hoped it would be Tottenham superstar Harry Kane that would replace the Argentine, however, Spurs refused to sell and Kane has committed a U-Turn and agreed to stay with the north London club.

This has opened the door for the Citizens to now make a move for Ronaldo and with his agent Jorge Mendes pushing for the move to Manchester it is now just a matter of time before this transfer is completed.