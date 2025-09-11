Juventus have secured a financial boost this summer thanks to a sell-on clause included in the deal that saw Dean Huijsen join Bournemouth. When Real Madrid later signed the young defender, the Bianconeri collected a share of the fee, providing a valuable source of passive income.

Huijsen was developed at the Allianz Stadium, yet despite his potential, he struggled to gain full recognition within the Juventus first team. Head coach Thiago Motta assessed him but ultimately chose not to place long-term trust in the centre back, leading to his departure to the Premier League.

From Bournemouth to Real Madrid

His move to England proved to be a transformative experience. In just one season, Huijsen emerged as one of the standout defenders in the league, quickly attracting the attention of Europe’s elite. Bournemouth benefited significantly, as Real Madrid stepped forward to secure his signature, paying a fee that delivered the club a substantial profit on their initial investment.

Juventus, having kept a close eye on proceedings, was well positioned to benefit from the transfer through the sell-on clause previously agreed. Once the Spanish giants completed the deal, Juventus received its share of the fee, adding to its financial stability during a period where careful management of resources remains a priority.

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

A Useful Financial Gain

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus collected €4 million from the transaction, a welcome addition to their finances. Although modest compared to the scale of modern transfer sums, the figure represents smart planning and effective structuring of player sales.

Earning additional income from a player already sold highlights the importance of negotiating such clauses, ensuring clubs can continue to profit when their former talents rise in value. For Juventus, the windfall serves as both a reward for their development work with Huijsen and a reminder of the unpredictable pathways young players can take.

Ultimately, while the defender’s career now continues at one of the world’s most prestigious clubs, Juventus have ensured they, too, benefit from his rapid rise. The €4 million gain may not transform their finances, but it provides useful reinforcement and demonstrates the long-term value of a careful transfer strategy.