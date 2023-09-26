This evening, Juventus will host Lecce at the Allianz Stadium for the curtain opener of the sixth round of Serie A.

After suffering their first defeat of the season on the weekend in Sassuolo, the Bianconeri will be looking to bounce back with a victory over the Giallorossi.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus coach Max Allegri will ring the changes to his starting formation, but some will maintain their spots.

For instance, Wojciech Szczesny will start between the sticks despite his blunders at the Mapei Stadium. He’ll keep Mattia Perin in the dugout.

At the back, the coach will drop Federico Gatti following his weekend horror show. Daniele Rugani will make his first start of the season alongside Gleison Bremer and club captain Danilo.

On the wings, the source tips Weston McKennie to preserve his spot at the expense of his compatriot Timothy Weah. On the opposite flank, Andrea Cambiaso will return to the starting formation, replacing Filip Kostic on the left.

In the middle of the park, automatic starters Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot will lock in their spots. They will be joined by Nicolo Fagioli who will replace Fabio Miretti.

Finally, Arkadiusz Milik should make his first start of the season, giving Dusan Vlahovic a breather. The Pole will spearhead the formation alongside Federico Chiesa.

Juventus Probable XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Chiesa, Milik