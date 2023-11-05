This evening, Fiorentina and Juventus will clash heads at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence.

The Bianconeri are riding a three-match winning streak and haven’t conceded in their last five outings.

Max Allegri will be hoping to keep this positive run intact. However. he’s facing a couple of selection headaches.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus will adopt a 3-4-1-2 formation with Fabio Miretti operating behind the two strikers.

Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal as usual while the defense almost picks itself in the continued absence of the injured Danilo and Alex Sandro. The three-man defense will be comprised of Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Daniele Rugani.

Manuel Locatelli and Adrien Rabiot are the automatic starters in the middle of the park. Weston McKennie will operate on the right flank with Timothy Weah unavailable.

On the left lane, Filip Kostic is the favorite to maintain his starting berth. However, the source leaves a 40% chance for Andrea Cambiaso to usurp the Serbian following last weekend’s heroics.

In attack, Federico Chiesa appears set for a starting role, but the identity of his striking partner remains uncertain.

La Gazzetta considers Moise Kean (55%) the slight favorite to start ahead of Dusan Vlahovic (45%).

Juventus Expected XI (3-4-1-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic (Cambiaso); Miretti; Chiesa, Kean (Vlahovic)

Fiorentina Expected XI (4-2-3-1): Terracciano; Comuzzo, Milenkovic, Quarta, Parisi; Duncan, Arthur; Ikone, Bonaventura, Gonzalez; Beltra