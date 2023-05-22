The expected Juventus lineup for Empoli encounter: Barbieri to start

Despite the unwanted distraction from the courtroom, Juventus still have a football match to play on Monday. The Bianconeri traveled to Tuscany to take on Empoli at the Carlo Castellani Stadium.

So how will Max Allegri line up his troops?

According to the latest probable formations from La Gazzetta dello Sport, the young Tommaso Barbieri will start on the right flank in a 3-5-2 formation.

The 20-year-old is the natural choice in the absence of the injured Mattia De Sciglio and the suspended Juan Cuadrado. This will be his third Serie A appearance and the second as a starter.

Wojciech Szczesny will maintain his spot in goal, while the three-man defense should feature Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and Alex Sandro.

In the middle of the mark, Allegri’s choices will be limited following the injuries of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba, while Adrien Rabiot should be rested following his efforts in Sevilla. Therefore, Manuel Locatelli, Leandro Paredes and Fabio Miretti should start, while Filip Kostic takes the left wing.

Finally, Moise Kean could regain his starting berth on the back of a positive outing in Spain. Arkadiusz Milik should join him in attack as Dusan Vlahovic isn’t in his best physical condition.

For its part, Sky Sport is reporting a similar lineup, with the exception of Daniele Rugani who’s tipped to start ahead of Bremer.

Juventus Expected Lineup (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer (Rugani), Alex Sandro; Barbieri, Locatelli, Paredes, Miretti, Kostic; Milik, Kean