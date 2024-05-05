Despite playing in different roles on the pitch, Filip Kostic and Carlos Alcaraz could be vying for a starting spot against Roma.

The Bianconeri will take on the Giallorossi at the Stadio Olimpico in a direct clash for Champions League qualification. The visitors will be eager to return home with a win, which would be enough to secure a Top 5 finish.

So how will Max Allegri choose in his starting lineup? Well, the answer depends on which source you’re asking.

According to Sky Sport Italia, the Juventus manager will opt for a conventional lineup. Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal, with Federico Gatti, Gleison Bremer and club captain Danilo ahead of him.

The source tips Manuel Locatelli to start in the deep-lying playmaker role, supported by Weston McKennie and Adrien Rabiot, while Andrea Cambiaso occupies the right wing and Kostic takes the opposite flank.

Finally, Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic will lead the line.

On the other hand, La Gazzetta dello Sport foresees one significant change. The pink newspaper expects Alcaraz to start instead of Kostic.

The young Argentine would occupy his post in the middle of the park alongside Locatelli and Rabiot, while McKennie switches to the wide role on the right flank, subsequently moving Cambiaso to the left side.

GdS XI (3-5-2): Szczesny, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Alcaraz, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Vlahovic, Chiesa

Sky Sport XI (3-5-2): Szczesny, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Chiesa