The expected Juventus starting formation for Verona trip: Four uncertainties

On Thursday, Juventus will be hoping to extend their positive domestic run with an away victory over their struggling hosts, Hellas Verona.

Sandwiched in between two top clashes (Inter and Lazio), this fixture could see Max Allegri rotating a part of his starting formation.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri will deploy a similar formation to the one that won the Derby d’Italia last Sunday, with only a solitary change.

Allegri has already confirmed Mattia Perin. The goalkeeper should start behind the back-three of Gleison Bremer, Leonardo Bonucci and Danilo.

The midfield remains unchanged with Manuel Locatelli operating in between Nicolò Fagioli and Adrien Rabiot, while Juan Cuadrado and Filip Kostic maintain their roles on the wings.

Finally, Fabio Miretti should continue to act as an attacking midfielder in support of Arkadiusz Milik who will lead the line.

However, Sky Sport has a different version of the expected Juventus formation, and it includes four changes.

The source tips Daniele Rugani to take Bremer’s spot at the back, while also expecting Leandro Paredes and Moise Kean to make their return from injuries and start instead of Locatelli and Milik. Sky also names Angel Di Maria as the favorite to start ahead of Miretti.

Juventus Expected XI (3-5-1-1): Perin; Bremer (Rugani), Bonucci, Danilo; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli (Paredes), Rabiot, Kostic; Miretti (Di Maria); Milik (Kean)