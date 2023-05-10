The expected timetable for Mattia De Sciglio’s return to the pitch

Unfortunately for Mattia De Sciglio, a devastating Anterior Cruciate Ligament injury brought an abrupt end to his campaign.

The 30-year-old had to be stretched out of the pitch while in intolerable pain after sustaining this calamitous knock during Juve’s 2-1 win over Lecce last Wednesday.

The Italian underwent a successful reconstructive surgery on Tuesday, and his long rehabilitation path will begin in the coming weeks.

So when can we expect the player to rejoin the squad and resume action on the pitch?

According to Calciomercato, De Sciglio is unlikely to feature in a competitive match before the end of the year.

This type of injury usually requires at least seven to eight months of rehab before reaching full recovery.

However, the source notes that Federico Chiesa – who suffered a similar injury in January 2022 – remained on the sidelines for 10 months. So if De Sciglio were to follow suit, then we won’t see him on the pitch until March 2024.

The versatile fullback already had a bout with injuries earlier in the season, but this ACL knock is undoubtedly the biggest setback of his playing career.

The former Milan man joined Juventus in 2017 and his current contract runs until 2025. He spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Olympique Lyonnais before rejoining the Bianconeri following Max Allegri’s return to Turin.