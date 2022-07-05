Pogba
Transfer News

The expected timings of Pogba and Di Maria’s arrivals to Juventus

July 5, 2022 - 7:00 pm

After months of negotiations, Juventus have finally reached agreements for two of the most exciting names on the free agents market – Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria.

The Frenchman will make his return to the Allianz Stadium where he rose to prominence between 2012 and 2016 before making the switch to Manchester United for a world record fee at the time.

On the other hand, the Argentine winger has finally accepted the Bianconeri’s proposal after reflecting for while (perhaps waiting for other suitors to come forward).

So when will the two imminent newcomers make their landing in Turin?

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, Pogba will be the first to arrive. The midfielder will probably undergo his Juventus medicals between Friday and Saturday.

On the other hand, Di Maria should follow suit a couple of days later. The source believes both men should arrive to the Continassa training ground before July 11, as this is when the pre-season preparations should take off.

This week, a host of Juventus players are gradually flocking to the JTC training ground, especially the ones who are currently suffering from physical problems, allowing the medical staff to make some assessments.

However, the more serious part of the preparations will kick off next week.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

J Medical

Busy day at the J-Medical center as Juventus stars make their return

July 5, 2022
nedved

Video – Flashback to Nedved’s stunning strike against Ajax

July 5, 2022
Zaniolo

Juventus and Roma sprint to reach Zaniolo agreement as soon as possible

July 5, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.