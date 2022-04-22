“The fact remains” Pirlo’s son compares his father’s Juventus and the current team

As Juventus struggles to replicate their achievements of last season, some fans would keep comparing both campaigns.

One individual who has been outspoken about it is the son of Andrea Pirlo, Nicolo Pirlo.

His father was the manager of the Bianconeri in the last campaign, and he won the Super Cup and the Coppa Italia, while finishing inside the top four.

Juve has already lost the Super Cup in this campaign, and they are still struggling to finish inside the top four.

Nicolo insists his father’s Juve team was much better than the current one. He tweeted: “The fact remains that last year’s Juve were much better, am I wrong about that too?”

He would later attempt to clarify his statements and posted again: “However, don’t misinterpret my words, I’m talking about the way we play, not anything else. Juve this year is a great team, respect for the coach and the players!”

Juve FC Says

Pirlo’s team was better to watch than the current Juve side, and we underestimated his achievements with the group.

We now see that he truly did a good job at the helm, and he probably would have done a better one if he stayed on the job.

Allegri has won more trophies in the game than the former midfielder, and it is hard to fault the club for appointing him as their latest manager.

We need to support him and see how his team will perform next season.