The federal court explains Juve’s punishment: Here are the six main points

Ten days following the 15-point deduction ruling, the Italian federal court released a lengthy explanation in the hopes of clarifying the reasons behind the severe punishment handed to Juventus.

The document is comprised of 36 pages and many experts struggled to understand the reasoning behind it (more on that later in the day).

Thankfully, Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) have summarized the unnecessarily lengthy explanation in just six legal points which were considered as breaches on the club’s part.

The first point is related to the the repeated nature and over several years, which has been deemed as “systematic”.

Then we have the ” violation of the principles of truth and correctness of financial statements” and the “unreliability of financial statements“.

Moreover, the ruling states that the club’s executives at the time would have been “aware of an incorrect behavior”.

Finally, the court closes with the importance of the infringements based on the “intervention of Consob, plus the “failure to transmit correspondence”.

Therefore, it’s safe to say that the majority of the legal arguments appear to be vague and unconvincing.

Hopefully, this would leave important openings for the Bianconeri’s lawyer who now have 30 days to lodge an appeal at the Italian Olympic committee.