Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a swap deal involving Jonathan David and Randal Kolo Muani at the end of this season, prompting discussion about whether such an arrangement would truly benefit the Old Lady.

Juventus signed David in the summer as a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Lille OSC. However, he has struggled to make a significant impact at the Allianz Stadium. Despite the initial optimism surrounding his arrival, his performances have not met expectations, and adapting to the demands of Italian football has proven challenging. This situation has encouraged the club to reassess its attacking options as it plans for the next campaign, particularly as it seeks to strengthen the squad efficiently without major transfer expenditures.

Juventus Explore Strategic Swap

Juve had previously sought to sign Kolo Muani, but was unable to reach an agreement. The French forward subsequently joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan, a move that has so far not yielded the desired results. Juventus remain keen to bring Kolo Muani back to Turin and are expected to reopen discussions with PSG during the summer transfer window. A swap deal could provide a practical solution for both clubs, allowing them to adjust their squads while addressing current performance concerns.

Financial and Sporting Advantages

According to Calciomercato, the potential exchange could be financially beneficial for Juventus. Since David joined the club on a free transfer, any value generated from his departure would constitute a pure cash inflow. Additionally, the report notes that both David and Kolo Muani earn roughly comparable salaries, meaning Juventus would not face a significant increase in wage obligations if the swap is completed. Over the coming months, both clubs are expected to engage in detailed negotiations to determine whether an agreement can be reached early enough to allow effective planning for the next season.