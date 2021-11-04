The Fiorentina stars that Juventus must stop this weekend (Opinion)

Juventus play host to Fiorentina on Saturday evening in Serie A, and while they have enough worries about their own team at present, they will have to deal with some quality opposition also.

The Old Lady have not got the best form domestically of late, failing to win any of our last three league encounters, but did come back to life with an impressive win in the Champions League in midweek.

We are now preparing for the visit of La Viola on Saturday, a team we know possesses some serious talent, including some players that are believed to be on our transfer radar also.

The most obvious standout is Dusan Vlahovic, who has become a beast to deal with in attack. His aerial prowess and keen eye for goal have seen him attract a number of potential suitors in recent seasons, including our beloved Juventus, and he will likely be focused on performing as he looks to impress a possible future club of his.

Nicolas Milenkovic has become a stalwart in the heart of their defence, another who will be tough to beat in the air, but we could well be able to get under his skin, knowing that he doesn’t have the coolest head on his shoulders.

While I believe that Lucas Torreira could pose a threat if getting a hold of the game, the one which could prove to hurt us more is Nicolas Gonzalez. The 23 year-old joined from Stuttgart in the summer and has been used in different positions so far, but I believe he will prove to be a big signing for their side once they figure out how to unlock his strengths on a regular basis, and preparing to deal with him could be difficult without knowing if he will play as a wide midfielder, a right-winger or even on the left wing.

Vincenzo Italiano will no doubt be looking to figure out how to catch us off guard, and Gonzalez could most definitely be a problem for us, but assuring that our players are focused on the job in hand, the game should still be ours to lose.

Who are you most worried about facing if we are not at our best?

Patrick