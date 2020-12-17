The first diagnosis of Arthur’s injury is revealed

One of the saddest parts of Juventus’ 1-1 draw against Atalanta is seeing Arthur leave the pitch because of injury in under 30 minutes.

The Brazilian had started the game in place of Adrien Rabiot, but the Frenchman replaced him just before Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for Juventus.

Arthur’s injury is just one of several that the Bianconeri has suffered this season, and the club will hope that he isn’t required to stay on the sidelines for too long.

He will have to go through some tests before the full extent of the injury is realised, however, Calciomercato has given an insight into exactly what had happened to him.

The Italian media outlet said that the former Barcelona man suffered a contusion in the right thigh.

Their revelation reads: “Only a contusion in the right thigh for Arthur, following the blow taken that forced him to leave the field against Atalanta. This is the first diagnosis of Juve’s medical staff. Nothing worrying, then, for the Brazilian midfielder.”

Juve is already without Giorgio Chiellini, although most of their previously injured players have started return to fitness.

The club will hope that Arthur’s problem isn’t worse than they think.