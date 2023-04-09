“The first half was shameful” – Rabiot gives a genuine assessment

Despite putting his name on the scoresheet, Adrien Rabiot and his teammates came away empty-handed after suffering a 1-2 defeat at the hands of Lazio at the Olimpico.

The Frenchman latched on the rebound to level the score before the end of the first half. However, a superb team effort from the Biancocelesti secured the winning goal.

After the match, the 28-year-old admitted that his team’s first-half performance was pretty poor, describing it as “shameful”.

“We were too soft initially. The first half was shameful, we didn’t win a duel and we lost the ball repeatedly,” said Rabiot in his post-match interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“In the second half, we were much better. After the goal we reacted, but it wasn’t enough.

“Is it my best season ever? Yes, I’ve grown a lot, especially in the last two years with Allegri.

“I’m working hard to score goals, but also to dominate the midfield. I am happy with my season. I always try to give 100% and help my teammates.”

The midfielder also explained the differences between his role at Juventus and the one he interprets with the French national team.

“My favorite position on the pitch? I have a different role at Juve. I like it because I can make so many penetrations. The coach asks me to always be in the box. In the national team we have many attacking players, so I must try to maintain the team’s balance.”

Moreover, Rabiot insisted that he has always given his best since his first day in Turin, but players often receive praise when they start scoring goals.

“First of all, I’ve always tried to give 100%, from day one. In football, if you score, everyone loves you, if you don’t, you’re poor. That’s the way it is.”

As per custom, the former PSG man was asked about his future, but his answer remains the same.

“Will I stay in Turin? I don’t know yet, we have to discuss it with the club.”