The Flops of Serie A Round 36: Juventus players dominate the list

Unfortunately for Juventus, they endured another frustrating evening, to say the least, when they succumbed to a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Empoli.

This disastrous display came just minutes following the announcement of the 10-point penalty deduction, rounding off a terrible day for Bianconeri supporters everywhere.

At the end of Round 36, Calciomercato named the worst formation the weekend, with Juventus getting the bulk of it with five representatives.

The Old Lady’s strikers Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz spearhead the fantasy lineup. The Serbian was in miserable form, wasting several chances in front of goal. For his part, the Pole gave away the spot kick that turned the tide in Empoli’s favor.

Alex Sandro is another expected inclusion on the list following a disastrous outing. The veteran was cheaply dispossessed in the buildup for the Azzurri’s third goal.

Fabio Miretti and Tommaso Barbieri only lasted for a single half, so they both land undesirable spots in the formation, which make for slightly harsh inclusions.

The formation also includes two Inter midfielders in Roberto Gagliardini and Kristjan Asllani following their 1-3 defeat against Napoli at the Maradona Stadium.

Serie A Round 36 Flops (3-5-2): Montipo (Verona); Gunter (Sampdoria), Nuytinck (Sampdoria), Ruan (Sassuolo); Barbieri (Juventus), Miretti (Juventus), Asllani (Inter), Gagliardini (Inter), Sandro (Juventus); Milik (Juventus), Vlahovic (Juventus)