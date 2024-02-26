Despite ending their winless run with a thrilling 3-2 win over Frosinone, Juventus are still haunted by several issues that have been hampering them in recent weeks.

IlBianconero journalist Marco Amato sheds light on four major problems that the club is currently suffering at the moment.

He begins with the backline which has been leaking goals as of late, especially from the left side that has been particularly shaky whether with Alex Sandro, Danilo or Daniele Rugani in the starting formation.

The Bianconeri’s defense was a genuine fortress at the start of the season, so conceding four goals between Hellas Verona and Frosinone is certainly a worrying sign.

The next issue on the list is Federico Chiesa’s form. The Italian just doesn’t seem to be on the same page with Max Allegri from a tactical standpoint. The latter wants him to play as a second striker, but the 26-year-old tends to drift to the left wing.

The third problem hindering Juventus, according to Amato, is the overall attitude of the squad.

The journalist underlines how the team always drops back to defend a slim lead rather than imposing its game. This is a strategy that can easily backfire as we’ve seen on Sunday when Frosinone turned the match upside-down.

Finally, Amato highlights Allegri and his tactics as the fourth grand issue. The 56-year-old has been stubborn in his choices, often maintaining the same formation, attitude and personnel even when it’s obvious that the team needs a little shake-up.