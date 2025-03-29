Juventus are actively assessing their options for the managerial position, with Igor Tudor’s future yet to be determined. Among the leading candidates, Antonio Conte, Gian Piero Gasperini, Roberto Mancini, and Stefano Pioli have emerged as strong contenders. However, the situation regarding Pioli has recently taken a significant turn.

Stefano Pioli, who departed AC Milan at the end of the 2023-24 season following a successful tenure, is currently managing Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia. Despite an initially promising start, reports suggest tensions have developed between Pioli and Cristiano Ronaldo, fuelling speculation about his long-term future at the club. A break clause in his contract could potentially allow him to leave Al Nassr at the end of the season. This uncertainty has rekindled links between Pioli and Serie A clubs, including Juventus.

Antonio Conte remains an appealing and familiar option for Juventus. Having previously guided the club to three consecutive Serie A titles, his return could provide much-needed stability and reinstate a winning mentality. Conte’s proven track record in Italian football makes him a strong candidate for a second spell in charge.

Gian Piero Gasperini presents an alternative, offering a dynamic, attacking philosophy that has been integral to Atalanta’s impressive performances in recent years. His ability to develop talent and implement an expansive style of play could align well with Juventus’ long-term ambitions.

(Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Roberto Mancini also stands out as a viable candidate, particularly given his international pedigree. His leadership during Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign has further cemented his reputation as a tactician capable of delivering success under pressure. His experience in managing high-profile squads and competing at the highest level adds to his credentials.

Ultimately, Juventus’ decision will depend on their broader strategic vision and their assessment of Tudor’s performance in the coming weeks. If Pioli becomes available and Mancini remains a serious contender, the club will face a compelling choice as they seek to reassert their dominance in Italian football, as reported in this coverage.