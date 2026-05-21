Although the absence of Champions League football has curbed everyone’s expectations, Juventus coach Luciano Spalletti has identified four signings that must be made at all costs.

The shell-shocked Bianconeri suffered a 0-2 defeat to Fiorentina on the penultimate round of the season, so they now need a mini-miracle on the final day of the campaign to climb back to the Top Four spots.

Therefore, the club directors are bracing themselves for the worst, realising that the upcoming summer transfer campaign will be rather complicated.

Luciano Spalletti held a meeting with John Elkann

Following last weekend’s agonising defeat, Spalletti revealed he will soon meet with Juventus majority owner, John Elkann, to discuss the ongoing situation.

The two men have built a strong rapport over the past few months, with the Juventus patron identifying the manager as the ideal coach to steer the team back to winning ways.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the meeting had already taken place earlier this summer, with Spalletti emphasising the importance of making top signings this summer.

While the former Italy manager realises that not every position can be addressed this summer, especially without the Champions League, he identified four roles that he’s not willing to compromise on.

The four signings requested by Luciano Spalletti

First, the Tuscan tactician wants a new goalkeeper who can be an upgrade on the underwhelming Michele Di Gregorio. He has long pinpointed his former Roma pupil, Alisson Becker, as the primary target for the role. The club has already made important strides on this front, although an agreement with Liverpool remains missing.

Second, Spalletti had publicly highlighted his defenders’ limited technique. Therefore, a ball-playing centre-back is required, with his former Napoli player, Kim Min-jae, high on the shortlist. The South Korean could be keen to leave Bayern Munich due to his limited role.

The biggest priority for Spalletti might be signing a creative midfielder capable of adding flair between the lines. But after giving up on Bernardo Silva, it remains to be seen who the Bianconeri will target.

Finally, Juventus need one or two new centre-forwards, depending on Dusan Vlahovic’s fate. The plan is to find an agreement with the Serbian on a new contract and strike a deal with Paris Saint-Germain for Randal Kolo Muani.