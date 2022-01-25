The full February schedule for Juventus as they’re set to fight on three fronts

Following a busy January schedule, Juventus managed to end the first month of the season unscathed – unless you want to count the Italian Super Cup defeat.

The Bianconeri earned important Serie A wins against Roma and Udinese while preventing defeats against direct European challengers Milan and Napoli.

Max Allegri’s men also progressed to the Quarter Finals of the Italian Cup on the back of a comfortable win at the expense of Sampdoria.

Following the current international break, Juventus will resume their season in February, where they’ll be fighting on three different fronts.

The club’s official website has released the confirmed dates and timings for the upcoming month.

The first Serie A fixture will be played at home against Hellas Verona on Sunday the 6th of February 20h45 CET. Seven days later, another league match will be played at the same timing, this time away at Atalanta.

Between the two encounters, Juventus will host Sassuolo in the Coppa Italia on February 10. The kickoff will be at 21h00 CET.

On Friday 18 (20h45), Juventus will welcome Torino for the Derby della Mole, before flying to Spain for the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Villarreal on Tuesday the 22nd of February.

The Bianconeri will travel to Empoli on final weekend of the month, but the exact date of the meeting is yet to be determined by the Lega Serie A.