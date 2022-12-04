The full list of Juventus players who will return to training on Tuesday

Although the club remains in the middle of the storm, Max Allegri will try to shift his players’ focus towards the pitch.

Following a quick break, the Juventus squad will resume training this Tuesday as the preparations for January’s restart begins.

So who which players will be at the manager’s disposal next week?

According to ilBianconero, Federico Chiesa will join his Italian counterparts at Continassa straight away.

The winger has recently made his return to the pitch following a lengthy layoff, but is yet to start a match.

The source explains that the former Fiorentina man underwent additional sessions at the national team’s training center in Coverciano in order to regain his optimal physical shape.

On the other hand, Paul Pogba won’t join the training camp immediately. The Frenchman is still working on his recovery in Miami and should return in a week or so. He’ll then undergo a personalized training regime.

Tuesday’s reunion should include club captain Leonardo Bonucci, Federico Gatti, Mattia Perin, Juan Cuadrado, Mattia De Sciglio, Daniele Rugani, Nicolo Fagioli, Fabio Miretti, Manuel Locatelli (who has been training with the Next Gen) and Moise Kean.

Moreover, Weston McKennie, Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic have been recently eliminated from the World Cup, so they will join their teammates in Turin following a short break.