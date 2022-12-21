The full schedule for returning Juventus players

In the last couple of weeks, Max Allegri has been training with the remnants of his Juventus squad while the World Cup players are gradually flocking back to Turin.

Moreover, the team is still enduring several injury setback with a host of players suffering from various knocks.

On Thursday, Juventus will play Rijeka in a friendly behind closed doors at the Allianz Stadium. This meeting could feature the returning Filip Kostic, Arek Milik and Wojciech Szczesny.

But according to la Gazzetta dello Sport, next week will be an important one for Juventus. While the Brazilian trio of Danilo, Bremer and Alex Sandro will rejoin the squad, others will be closely evaluated.

The team will resume training on December 27. This is when Juan Cuadrado and Paul Pogba are expected to undergo personalized training regimes.

As for Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, the medical staff will evaluate their conditions before giving them the green light to resume training with the rest of the squad.

In the meantime, Leonardo Bonucci is targeting a return against Cremonese on January 4, which will be the first official match for the club after the restart.

Finally, three three World Cup finalists (Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes and Adrien Rabiot) should return between the 29th and 30th of December.

Although they won’t take part in the friendly against Standard Liege (Dec 30), this could an opportunity for the club to recognize their achievements in front of the Allianz crowds.