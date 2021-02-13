The future of Juve’s midfielder is at stake – It’s now or never

Juve’s midfield has been a particularly thin department this season.

Andrea Pirlo tends to play with three midfielders on the pitch – two in the double pivot role and one who acts as a winger at times.

Unfortunately for the young manager, he only has five players at his disposal for these three playing positions.

For his part, Adrien Rabiot has had several ups and downs throughout his year and a half in Turin.

The Frenchman hasn’t been too impressive this season, but the recent absence of Arthur has left Pirlo with very few options.

Therefore, the former Paris Saint Germain player is set to start his fourth match in a row when Juventus meet Napoli on Saturday.

According to Cacliomercato.com, the current period will be a decisive one for Rabiot’s furure at the club.

Although the Old Lady is in the midst of a positive run, the 26-year-old must prove that he is worth a place within the squad, and needs to put up some impressive individual performances.

Otherwise, the French international will fall back to the bench once Arthur is fit again, and will probably end up on the transfer list by June.

Last season, Rabiot was arguably one of the best Bianconeri midfielders after the restart of the campaign in June, which may have prompted the club to terminate the contract of his compatriot Blaise Matuidi last summer.

Thus, the unfortunate injury of Arthur combined with a lack of depth in midfield present a great opportunity for the Frenchman to prove his worth, and it’s up for him to seize it or let it drop.