A report on Tuttojuve claims in four days there would be clarity over the future of Nikola Milenkovic, amidst interest from Juventus.

The defender has been one of the consistent performers in Serie A in the last few campaigns, and it is only a matter of time before he leaves Fiorentina.

He signed a one-year extension to his contract last summer, but that means he has entered the final year of his current deal with them yet.

Any suitor that moves for him will pay just around 15m euros, but none has attempted to sign him yet.

La Viola wants his future to be sorted out soon, and they have told him that.

He has this week to decide, as they are prepared to offer him a new three-year deal if he is not leaving.

The report says Juve keeps observing what that decision will be, but they are not prepared to make an official bid for him yet.

Juve FC Says

With Daniele Rugani still in our squad, it is difficult to sign Milenkovic. This means we could miss out on his signature if another suitors moves for him.

He is not the only centre-back on our wishlist, but the Serbian is one of the best, and we should push to sign him if he is on our list.