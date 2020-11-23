The future of Juventus target still very much up in the air

Tuttosport via Calciomercato claims that the future of Juventus target, Hakan Calhanoglu is still very much up in the air.

The Turkey international has emerged as one of the Bianconeri’s top targets in this transfer window as he enters the final few months of his current deal at AC Milan.

Milan is struggling to tie him down to a new deal and that has opened the door for another team to be able to sign him for nothing next summer.

He wants to double his current 2.5m euros per season salary at the San Siro, but Milan is offering him something much smaller.

The player hasn’t reduced his demand and it might be the reason why he leaves them.

His fine performances especially in dead ball situations have made him a player that Juventus would like to have in their team.

In the latest update, the report claims that there is still so much uncertainty surrounding his future at the Italian side.

It then adds that Juventus is simply not going away as they seek to take advantage to sign him.

Juve has had the privilege of signing the top free agents around Europe over the years, and Calhanoglu has the talent to become another hit in Andrea Pirlo’s side.