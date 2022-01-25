The future of Morata and Vlahovic could change in the next few hours

Juventus is reportedly set to sign Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window and that could change the future of Alvaro Morata as well.

The Spaniard has struggled for form at the Allianz Stadium this season and that is one reason Juve wants Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old has refused to extend his contract at Fiorentina and La Viola has no option but to sell him.

They are hardly happy to sell any of their players to Juventus and would prefer Vlahovic joins another suitor.

However, he seems to have chosen the Bianconeri, and they could sort the deal before the end of this month.

Il Bianconero says the former Partizan starlet will join Juve and that will open the door for Morata to leave.

Barcelona wants the Spaniard, but Juve wanted to get a replacement for him before allowing him to leave the club.

With Vlahovic in their squad, they will terminate Morata’s loan deal early.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic is one of the most lethal attackers in the world right now, and he can bring the goals Juve needs to successfully break inside the top four.

Morata has failed to deliver, and there is no point keeping him in the team when Vlahovic joins the club.

Sending him to Barcelona will also open up space on our wage bill to hand Vlahovic an impressive salary.