“The gap is too great,” Capello says even with Vlahovic Juventus will not win the Scudetto

Fabio Capello knows adding Dusan Vlahovic to the current Juventus lineup will strengthen it and probably improve our standing on the league table.

However, the Italian manager doesn’t think the Bianconeri will challenge for the Serie A title this season.

Juve hasn’t been at the races so far and is eleven points behind the league leaders, Inter Milan.

The Bianconeri are currently outside the top four. But if they sign Vlahovic, they would add one of the hottest strikers in Europe now to their squad.

His performance should push the team back inside the top four and probably blow the title race open, but Capello thinks it is too late for Juve to join the party now.

When asked if he thought the Serbian will help Juve to challenge for the Scudetto, he said via Calciomercato: “No, the gap is too great and Inter are too strong. In my opinion, the only team still able to compete for the title is Napoli.”

Mathematically, it would be very hard for Juve to get back into the title race in this campaign.

However, football is beyond maths, and several things could change in the next few weeks.

If we hit top form and the clubs above us struggle, we could get back inside the race for the title, even though no one expects us to.