Juventus may be considering a managerial change at the end of the current season due to Max Allegri’s struggles to demonstrate his suitability to continue as their coach next term.

As one of Europe’s premier clubs, Juventus is expected to challenge for titles consistently. However, since Allegri’s return to the club in 2021, they have failed to secure any major trophies.

While Juventus appeared to be in contention for the Serie A title earlier in the season, their confidence has been severely dented by struggles against smaller opponents in recent matches.

Although Allegri could potentially guide Juventus to success in the Coppa Italia, it is unlikely to be sufficient to guarantee another season for him in charge.

Here are some potential managerial candidates who could be available to Juventus, along with reasons why they might be considered a good, controversial, or best choice:

The Good: Jurgen Klopp, Xavi Hernandez

The potential departures of Jurgen Klopp from Liverpool and Xavi from Barcelona at the end of this season present Juventus with two attractive managerial options.

Klopp, who is taking at least a year-long break from coaching, could usher in a new era of success if he were to join Juventus. His proven track record of transforming Liverpool into a dominant force in European football, including winning the Premier League and the Champions League, makes him an enticing prospect for the Bianconeri.

Similarly, Xavi’s departure from Barcelona, where he enjoyed success by winning La Liga last season, could see him emerge as a popular choice among Juventus supporters. The former Barcelona captain is renowned for his deep understanding of the game and his adherence to an attractive style of play, qualities that could resonate well with the Bianconeri faithful.

Both Klopp and Xavi would bring significant experience and tactical acumen to Juventus, potentially revitalizing the team and reigniting their pursuit of silverware on the domestic and European fronts.

The controversial: Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte

Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte are two experienced managers currently available in the market who could be considered for the role of Juventus manager.

Mourinho, despite his impressive pedigree in world football, may not be the most suitable candidate for Juventus due to his controversial nature and strained relationship with the club’s fans. While his track record speaks for itself, his tendency to attract controversy and create divisions within the club might not align with Juventus’ values and aspirations.

On the other hand, Conte has a history with Juventus, having managed the club during the early stages of their recent dominance in Italian football. His previous tenure saw Juventus produce some of their best performances and secure multiple Serie A titles. However, Conte’s fiery temperament and clashes with club boards in the past could make him a controversial choice for the Bianconeri.

The best: Thiago Motta, Zinedine Zidane

Thiago Motta is a relatively inexperienced manager, especially at the top level, which could lead to criticism from some quarters if he were appointed as Juventus manager. However, his commendable work at Bologna suggests that he has the potential to excel in a bigger role. If he can achieve success at a smaller club like Bologna, there is optimism that he could thrive as Juventus’ coach.

On the other hand, Zinedine Zidane is undeniably one of the most successful coaches in European football, having achieved remarkable success during his tenure at Real Madrid. His trophy-laden spells with the Spanish giants make him an attractive prospect for Juventus, and he could potentially be the ideal fit for the managerial role if the club can persuade him to take on the position.

Ultimately, the decision regarding Juventus’ next manager will depend on various factors, including the club’s ambitions, available options, and the managerial qualities desired by the board.