Although the management was extremely busy in bolstering Max Allegri’s first team, Juventus still managed to lure in one of the finest young talents in Europe last summer.

After spending 10 years developing Bayern Munich’s youth sector, Kenan Yidliz joined the Bianconeri’s ranks. He’s been mostly featuring for Paolo Montero’s Primavera side (U-19), but could soon earn a promotion to Massimo Brambilla’s Next Gen (U-23).

Regardless, the young Turkish has already stunned fans and observers alike with his mercurial talent. He mostly operates as an attacking midfielder, but could also serve on either wing.

The teenager’s exploits in Turin hasn’t gone unnoticed, with the Guardian naming him amongst the best 60 talents in the world born in 2005.

The list contains a host of exciting names, including Club Brugges’ Antonio Nusa and Bayern Munich’s Mathys Tel.

Aside from Yidliz, the source also named four other talents who feature for Serie A clubs. They are Inter’s Valentin Carboni, Bologna’s Wisdom Amey, Torino’s Aaron Ciammaglichella and Milan’s Dariusz Stalmach.

Juve FC say

Unfortunately, not all of these players will be able to fulfill their massive promise, perhaps even the majority of them. This has always been the way in football.

So we can only hope that Yildiz stays on the right track and eventually reaches the pinnacle of the sport while donning the famous black and white jersey.