Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic boasts by far the highest net salary in Serie A, while Inter captain Lautaro Martinez is second on the list.

The Serbian signed for the Bianconeri under the old regime led by former president Andrea Agnelli, CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and sporting director Federico Cherubini.

The old administration handed the 24-year-old a lucrative contract until 2026 with rising wages.

While the new management has been trying to find a solution to spread the costs over a longer period, they haven’t been able to reach an agreement with the striker’s entourage just yet.

Therefore, Vlahovic will collect a whopping 12 million euros for the 2024/25 campaign, making him the highest earner in Italian football.

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez will earn 9M thanks to his new contract, while his teammates Hakan Calhanoglu, Nicolo Barella and Marcus Thuram complete the Top 5, along with Napoli bomber Romelu Lukaku.

Following the departures of Adrien Rabiot, Wojciech Szczesny, Alex Sandro and Federico Chiesa, Juventus no longer have too many representatives on the Top 10 list.

Nevertheless, Arthur Melo is up there with a net salary of 5 million euros. Ironically, the Brazilian isn’t even part of Thiago Motta’s plans, as the club has been desperate to offload him this summer.

Here are the Top 20 earners in Serie A as revealed by Calcio e Finanza (via JuventusNews24).