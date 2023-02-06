The horrifying numbers behind Juve’s injury woes this season

While the situation has eased up in recent weeks, this remains one of the worst campaigns for Juventus on the injury front – as if the club doesn’t have enough issues already.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have set the worst injury record this term based on the data collected from the last five campaigns.

While the Bianconeri averaged 0.92 injury per match last season (which is a relatively high figure on its own), the number alarmingly rose to 1.32 injury/match this campaign.

As the source explains, Max Allegri’s men have suffered 37 knocks this term, with 28 being either muscular problems or tendon injuries, and the other nine of traumatic nature. In total, Juventus players have thus far missed 180 matches in between them.

The report adds that a number of Bianconeri players have suffered recurring issues, including Paul Pogba, Leonardo Bonucci and Angel Di Maria.

On the other hand, very few players managed to stay away from the treatment since the start of the campaign, namely Danilo, Federico Gatti, Daniele Rugani, Fabio Miretti, Nicolo Fagioli and Mattia Perin.

Juve FC say

Maintaining a healthy squad is a fundamental element for any side that aspires to compete for the biggest honors. The striking contrast between Liverpool in 2019/20 and 2020/21 should be a sufficient testament to the validity of this notion.

Therefore, the astronomical number of injuries suffered this season is partially responsible for our disappointing campaign. So we can only hope that the club manages to identify the issue lying behind these chaotic statistics.